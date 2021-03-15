Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.34

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.34 and last traded at C$14.28, with a volume of 465685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The firm has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

