Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,948 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Eli Lilly and worth $327,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $17.94 on Monday, reaching $190.14. 87,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,550. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

