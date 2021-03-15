Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $225.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $17.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.08. 69,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

