Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.20 and last traded at $189.16. 12,328,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 4,633,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.08.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.