Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.20 and last traded at $189.16. 12,328,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 4,633,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.08.
LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
