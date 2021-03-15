Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Elis has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

