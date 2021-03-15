Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $280,898.86 and $95.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.12 or 0.03212289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,820,864 coins and its circulating supply is 42,769,533 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

