ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Trading Up 0.5%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGKLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

