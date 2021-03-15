Elrond ERD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

