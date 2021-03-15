ELYSIA Price Tops $0.0033 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ELYSIA

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,916,303 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

