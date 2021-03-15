Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.72

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.72 and traded as high as C$54.01. Emera shares last traded at C$53.81, with a volume of 589,712 shares traded.

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

