Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.15

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 275980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Get Emerald alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Emerald by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth about $3,593,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.