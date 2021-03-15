Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

