Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Cut by H2o Am LLP

H2o Am LLP trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 6.0% of H2o Am LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. 78,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,777. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

