Eminer (EM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Eminer has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $3.43 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00654259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026222 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035169 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

