Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENB. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

TSE:ENB opened at C$45.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.40. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at C$6,838,668.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

