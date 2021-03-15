Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 10,014,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,385,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

