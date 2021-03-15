Energi (NRG) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $88.76 million and $3.98 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00237501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.00 or 0.02303496 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,020,796 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

