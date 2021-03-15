Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.11

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 394991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company has a market cap of $933.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,190,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

