Energy Transfer LP to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

