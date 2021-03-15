Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 174.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,908 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 31.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

