Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.05.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.83.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

