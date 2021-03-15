Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.