Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.96 ($11.72).

ENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Monday. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.41 ($12.25). The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.08 and a 200-day moving average of €8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

