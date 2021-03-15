Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 21.3% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $142,380.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00397778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.74 or 0.05160012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

