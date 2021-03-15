Enigma Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $116,046.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.33 or 0.04829575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

