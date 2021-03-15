Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.13 and last traded at $174.16. Approximately 3,378,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,268,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.
ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.
The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20.
In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
