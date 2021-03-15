Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.13 and last traded at $174.16. Approximately 3,378,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,268,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

