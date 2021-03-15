Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

