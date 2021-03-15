EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $95.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

