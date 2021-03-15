Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ENT stock traded up GBX 21.98 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,488.48 ($19.45). 2,737,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,347.76. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,496 ($19.55). The company has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

