EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 3.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.65. 37,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

