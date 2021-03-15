EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

