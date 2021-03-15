EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.82

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.82 or 0.00006835 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $3.64 billion and $2.53 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,861,200 coins and its circulating supply is 951,360,787 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

