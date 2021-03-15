Epizyme (EPZM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM):

3/3/2021 – Epizyme had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Epizyme was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00.

2/23/2021 – Epizyme had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/9/2021 – Epizyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

2/5/2021 – Epizyme had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,028. The company has a market cap of $915.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $167,932. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP increased its position in Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

