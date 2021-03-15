EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 3,868 call options.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

EPR stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. 8,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,812. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

