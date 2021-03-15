Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

