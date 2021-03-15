Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Utilities, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

WTRG stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.