Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Funko, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.