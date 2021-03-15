Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPT. CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.31 million and a PE ratio of -54.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.58. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

