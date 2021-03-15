Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $593.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $856,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.