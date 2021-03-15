Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brenntag SE’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brenntag in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

