Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $716.68 million, a PE ratio of 148.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

