Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oracle in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,175,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.