Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $440.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

