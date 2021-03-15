Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $56.51 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.