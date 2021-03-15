Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.