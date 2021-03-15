Ergo Price Hits $1.78 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and $1.19 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,218.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.82 or 0.03219991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00363539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.23 or 0.00948445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.00400705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00357297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00246959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,442,575 coins and its circulating supply is 30,138,853 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

