Eric Marshall Beutel Sells 1,100 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,400.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$138.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

