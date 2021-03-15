ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.84) Per Share

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.84) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

