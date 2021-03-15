ESBC Market Cap Reaches $721,164.97 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $721,164.97 and $64,056.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,651,695 coins and its circulating supply is 26,372,361 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

