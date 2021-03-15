Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Up 12.9%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 2,350,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,925,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $301.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.